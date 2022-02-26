The last few weeks have been very busy for my office and the Fiscal Court. We started last week with the Popup Driver’s License event on Tuesday. The Ky Transportation Cabinet took over all driver’s license and ID services this past year and the services transitioned out of Circuit Clerks offices in Counties to Regional Offices. When this happened, I was contacted by the Transportation Cabinet and informed that even though we would not have full time services here in Jackson County we would be able to have what was called a Popup event from time to time. That meant that they would set up a portable service for license and ID's every 6 months based on the success of the event. The one fallback to this is the events are appointment only. There is no guarantee that anyone can walk in and be seen for services. When Tuesday came around, we had many citizens standing in line for service. There was some confusion because of the fact they were not equipped to take walk-ins. Around mid-morning, I received a call from the supervisor of the popup event and he was on his way to McKee with help in order to see as many walk-ins as they could. When the day was done, they were able to see 42 of our citizens for service. I was glad we were able to get this popup event for Jackson County. It isn't what we used to have with driver’s license services in our town everyday but it is better than nothing. If you need a license or ID before the next popup event here, I recommend going to the Regional Office in Manchester. It's on Marcum Hill Road just past Burger King on the left. The staff there is great and they can get you in and out in a jiffy. We anticipate our next popup event to be around June or July. I will post information when we get the official date set.
The rest of the week I spent in meetings. On Wednesday I was elected Chairman of the Cumberland Valley Developmental District. I have always been active at the CVADD but now I will be more active than ever. I will be representing our region on the KY Council of Area Development Districts which plays a huge role in helping to secure grant money and community development projects in Jackson and surrounding Counties. I will be at the table with other ADD's as we meet with the Governor next month on improving and expanding our Industrial Parks. I hope to work with our Legislatures to lobby for water and sewer money as well as look for ways to improve housing in many areas of Southeastern Ky. I am excited about what can be accomplished in our region and County if we work together to see it happen.
Lastly, we finished the week off by meeting with officials from the Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority. Members of The KMRRA and the Jackson County Off Roaders Association were in McKee Friday evening to look over maps of trails and discuss what the next steps would be for Jackson County to have our maps as part of the KMRRA state maps. Ultimately, we are hoping to be part of a 19 County trail system that will bring much needed tourism revenue into our County. The next step we have is to get an agreement signed by the US Forest service so we can open up new areas in our County to off road enthusiasts. I look for this to spark several new businesses in Jackson County and maybe a few entrepreneurs as well. Jackson County has some awesome Tourism possibilities, we just have to reach out and get ahold of them.
Have a blessed week.
