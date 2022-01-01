The New Year is fast approaching. I wonder what 2022 will hold for each of us? I pray that your new year is full of good health and prosperity. I’ve personally never been one to make resolutions but I do, however, like to set goals. I think the important thing to remember when setting a goal is to make sure it is something that is attainable and that will not overstress you in the process. I have some goals set for us that I feel we should be able to attain in 2022. Projects that are nearing completion as well as new projects that should be started within the first few months of the new year. Development within Jackson County I believe will reach some new heights this coming year and the number of jobs that seem to be on the upward trend, looks to be promising. I plan to work with neighboring County Officials as well as Legislatures to see our area of Eastern Kentucky continue to thrive in tourism development as well as industrial development. In May of 2022 we expect to receive our second round of American Rescue Act funds. We plan to invest in our communities with this money. The pandemic of 2020 took so much out of every community that we are now just really seeing the financial affects. It’s been heartbreak for so long that it will be a welcome site to see some smiles and hear some laughter this coming year. I plan to search out grant opportunities for our County that will hopefully help us gain resources needed to expand in struggling areas of our County. When the new year begins, it will be time to hit the ground running for myself and the Fiscal Court. I am prayerful that 2022 will be a much more memorable year for Jackson County and the Commonwealth of Kentucky, in more good ways than one.
Last week we had a visit for Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron. The first time I met Mr. Cameron was when he was running for office. He made a stop in Jackson County during that time. I was present at his swearing in ceremony in Frankfort after the election and he told me that he would be back. He made good on his word and stopped by to give us an update of things effecting our State and community. We were honored to have him and thankful for the update he personally gave during his visit. These type of visits from elected State officials are good for our community. These town hall style meetings are good ways to gain information as well as ask questions that are important to the community. It serves as a reminder that it is important to keep a good working relationship with State Officials. This coming year I hope to be able to report on many more of these type of meetings.
Have a blessed week and a Happy New Year!!
