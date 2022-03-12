The first week of March proved to be very productive for us in the Judges Office. I spent a couple days in Frankfort during the middle part of the week in some important meetings. The First meeting was Wednesday afternoon. I was present with members from the Cumberland Valley Area Development District as well as Economic Development Directors form some of our neighboring Counties that are also part of the CVADD. Last month I was elected Chairman of the CVADD so I was there to get the presentation started. The purpose of the meeting was to give an update to Governor Andy Beshear, Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins, Commissioner of the Department for Local Government Dennis Keene as well as several of the Governors Economic Advisors on the progress of Industrial Parks and Properties in the CVADD area. The State uses a format called Zoom Prospector to highlight industrial property and buildings that are for sale or lease. The purpose of this meeting was to give the Governor and his staff an update on available properties on Zoom prospector as well as address needs in our Industrial Parks. When it came our turn to speak on behalf of Jackson County I was able to give a presentation on the Industrial Park in Annville and specifically speak about the old Midsouth Property. We had a slide show prepared with notes for reference. I filled the Governor in on the history of Midsouth and how that in 2005 over 700 people from Jackson and surrounding Counties lost their job in one day due to a tragic fire. I also stressed the fact that we had a 200,000 square foot concrete pad with loading docks left from the fire, a new water treatment plant for the park, a water tank designated for the park, natural gas, a substation within one half mile of the park for energy needs and a fiber broadband network that has proved to be the fastest internet in Kentucky. I asked the Governor and his staff for help with better road access into the park to accommodate truck traffic and for help with potential companies that are looking to locate in our region. We are close to I-75 and we are ready for potential big manufacturers to locate here. We just need help with getting them here. The companies already working in the park are doing well and we are expecting more growth as time goes on. I was able to speak with the Governor after the meeting and he was impressed with what Jackson County has to offer. I am convinced it was a productive day.
The second meeting in Frankfort for me last week was on Thursday. I am part of the Kentucky County Judge Executive Association. The KCJEA had an event at the Capital Thursday called "Lunch with Legislatures". I attended the Lunch and was able to see our State Representative, Timmy Truett, and spend some time with him. Mr. Truett is doing a good job representing us and is working hard to give us every opportunity that is available. I was also able to spend some quality time with several members of the General Assembly and discuss key issues in the Commonwealth all while trying to represent Jackson County. It was a productive day as we look forward to what all is going to be included in the budget that Legislatures are looking to pass. I lobbied for our needs with several and hope we see help in many areas of Jackson County. Roads, EMS needs as well as tax reform are all important to the future of Jackson County.
Last week ended up with a special presentation. The highest honor awarded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky is the Kentucky Colonel. Commissions as Kentucky Colonels are presented for contributions to the Community, State or Nation and for special achievements of all kinds. I have never requested anyone to be designated as a Kentucky Colonel before until recently. Brian Murray, manager of Annville Town and Country Store, is more than a businessman, he’s a champion of volunteerism. During the pandemic, many bad weather events, community hardships and the list goes on, Brian has stepped up without hesitation and without being asked and helped out so many in so many ways. His dedication as serving on the Jackson County Fair Board as president, calling the games for JCHS and PRTC as well as being a great spokesperson for Jackson County has made a lasting impression on our Community. Thank you Brian Murray for what you have done and continue to do for Jackson County. This honor is well deserved my friend. This designation is given by the Governor and we were thankful he granted our request.
Have a blessed week.
Shane Gabbard
Jackson County Judge Executive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.