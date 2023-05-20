Today I will be giving a progress report on projects that we currently have going on within County Government. We have several other projects that we are looking into but I will report on those at a later date.
Worthington Park Annville: The old poles are down from the top field and the new ones are being installed. The electric for the poles that will be installed on the bottom field is in and the building that will house the electrical as well double as a crows nest for scoreboard operators for games being played, is under construction. The new bleachers have been ordered and everything is progressing nicely. We did have someone vandalize the restrooms, completely destroying the commodes, so we need to look into putting security cameras up around the park for surveillance. This has become a recurring problem.
McKee Splashpad: The last phase of this project is almost complete. Sidewalks will be poured in the next couple weeks and electric hooked up for the pumps that operate the equipment. We are on target for opening the Splashpad around Memorial Day.
EMS Building: We have accepted Engineering and Architectural qualifiers. We are waiting on Contractors to meet with us on the actual first stages of construction. This building will also double as a training facility for new EMT’s
Other Items of Interest: I will be attending a Transportation meeting on June 1 to look at potential sidewalk and transportation alternative grants that we may qualify for. Also, we had a very productive Community meeting this week that was held this past Monday and Tuesday in McKee. It was a workshop that helped us look into a recreation economy for rural communities. Recreation Economy for Rural Communities is a planning assistance program to help communities grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize their Main Streets. Sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the USDA Forest Service, the Northern Border Regional Commission, and the Appalachian Regional Commission, the program has partnered with 35 communities across the country since 2020. Each community collaborates with a Planning Assistance Team and federal and state partners to convene a workshop, where local stakeholders come together to develop action plans to strengthen their downtowns and their outdoor recreation sectors. It was well attended by citizens and local groups from our County. I expect great things to come out of this meeting.
Have a blessed week.
