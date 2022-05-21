The RV Park Project at Flat Lick Falls is nearing completion and we expect to have it open in the next couple weeks. Next week we plan to dress up the access road into the Campground loop in order to get it open. It will be paved at a later date. We also will be installing a ballcourt and a playground. This will all be done this Summer. Flat Lick Falls is a tourist hotspot and will also become an expanded revenue source for the County once the RV sites are open and nightly reservations begin. We have set the nightly rental rates at $35 per night for an improved RV site and $10 per night for a primitive tent site. We will have 8 RV sites rentable and 6 Tent sites. The RV sites have electric and water and we have a dump station for sewer disposal plus restrooms and showers at the shelter. In order to rent and reserve a RV or Tent site at Flat Lick you will need to go to the Reserve America website and search for Flat Lick Falls. The website is easily navigated and will have a map to assist in Reservations. I will notify our citizens once the Reservation window is open and running. We are excited about this expansion and believe the Community will benefit from it.
In Fiscal Court today we will be looking at Asphalt and Rock Bids as well as the County Road aide agreement. This will all factor into what we will be able to do as far as road work this coming year. The rising cost of fuel is also playing a major role in day to day operations. Hopefully sometime this Summer we will see some kind of relief. Right now, we are spending upwards of $17,000 per month in fuel between all of our departments. That’s up about $5000 per month of what we spent this time last year. I am also concerned about EMS as it is costing around $130 to fill up an ambulance right now. Small rural areas like Jackson County have many people that live on fixed incomes. The rising cost of living is really hindering their livelihood. If we don’t see relief soon, I am afraid we will see a recession if not a depression. I pray things ease up in our world soon.
Have a blessed week
