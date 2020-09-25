After last week's Fiscal Court meeting, we seemed to get busy in several areas of County Government. I am a member of the Board of Directors for EKCEP. That stands for Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program. On Tuesday September 15 we had a meeting via Zoom. Since EKCEP covers so many Counties in Eastern KY, this is the safest way to meet at the present time. I was asked to sit on the Board Of Directors with EKCEP early in 2018 as a result of great success with job growth and job retention through Teleworks. Teleworks has created 740 work from home jobs through the Annville Hub in Jackson County since January 2015. This would not have been possible if not for the internet capability brought to us by PRTC. Since job growth and economic development has been one of my number one focuses since coming into office, I found it as an honor to represent us on this particular Board of Directors. In the meeting we discussed the changes in work environments and workforce since the onset of COVID-19. EKCEP operates off Federal Grant monies and its sole purpose is job creations and development. Since times have changed with COVID-19, we have to adapt with certain programs as well. For example, job training in many instances has taken a new approach. What once could be done in groups now in many cases has to be done individually. Education associated with job growth has changed too. Many programs are run remotely or virtually now. All in all EKCEP is still working to help Eastern Kentuckians find careers and settle down into gainful employment. As I said from the get go, "Don't just train and set out to make a living, make a life". As long as I am serving our citizens I will do my best to help someone find a good life.
Another part of Government I serve on is the Local and District Health Boards. As you know the Health Department has had their hands full the last 6 months informing and advising citizens and businesses with the ever changing situation of COVID-19. While most of us just wait for a case count every evening, our local and district health departments are tracing down contacts, assisting and advising those fighting the Virus and simply trying to help us get through this pandemic. I am the Chairman of the Cumberland Valley District Health Department. The CVDHD serves Jackson, Clay and Rockcastle Counties. We met this past Thursday to discuss business of the Board, such as the property tax rates, financials for the district as well as programs run by the department. We also discussed the status of COVID-19 within our district. This past Thursday Jackson and Clay County both were in the red with our positivity rate of tests for the virus. In order to get back to in- person school we would have to be in the orange, which is a step below the red classification. Although the decision is up to School Districts, the CVDHD would not recommend in-person classes until a drop in positivity cases were recorded. At the meeting I addressed the Board with some of my own concerns. I stated that This virus has been a bear to deal with and we know that it has attributed to some severe illnesses and deaths in our own community. One thing I feel is being overlooked is the mental health issues that COVID-19 is causing. Loss of life for some families, loss of employment, kids not in school traditionally, the fear of contracting or spreading the virus are just a few of the things that is on everyone's mind. We had some good discussion on the matter and I suspect that some mental health support and ideas are soon to come from our hard working folks at the Health Department. In the meantime let's help one another get through this by being supportive. This is not the time to let your opinion or idea overcome your compassion for your neighbors and friends here at home. When this is over I hope we can look back and realize that we are stronger and better that we were at the beginning.
The Fiscal Court agreed to purchase some updated voting equipment at the last Court meeting. County Clerk Duck Moore has everything on the way for us to have a successful election in Jackson County. If you are not comfortable voting in-person, then you can vote by absentee. The system that counts absentee ballots is up to date and the Primary elections in June were a success. Whichever way you would like to vote is up to you, I just want to encourage you to Vote. I feel it's our duty to do just that. I know many of you feel the same. Have a blessed week.
