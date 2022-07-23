This past week the Jackson County Developmental Association has been sponsoring community meetings to gain public input and ideas that will be used to update the Jackson County Strategic Plan. A strategic plan like this is what many counties and cities use when applying for grants, seeking funding for projects or looking to improve infrastructure. In a nutshell, it’s a blueprint of what we would like to have in Jackson County. This plan was put together originally in 1998 and later updated in 2002. The idea of the plan is to list what we would like to see developed in Jackson County, our strengths, what needs to be improved and long-term community goals. It has been 20 years since the last update of the strategic plan. The community meetings were advertised and facilitated in Annville, Sand Gap and McKee in order to give citizens from all areas of the County an opportunity to participate. In order for Jackson County to excel it will take every area working together to see it happen. I was present at the first meeting and was pleasantly surprised as there was a great crowd that turned out an gave input. I am anxious to see how the plan looks when all the data is compiled and published.
We want to offer a big congratulations to the Jackson County All Stars 10 U Fastpitch Softball team. Last week I designated the week of July 9-16 Jackson County Little League Youth Sports Week in recognition of the girls winning the District Championship. The Girls went to the State Championship this week and went undefeated to win the Little League State Tournament for their age group. What an accomplishment! When you are competing against teams from all around the State that have bigger populations and more programs to offer in youth sports, it says a lot about the determination and hard work of these kids. We hope this will spark enthusiasm amongst our citizens, making them want to volunteer and work together to facilitate and grow the opportunity for future generations to excel and compete for years to come. A community can only be as good as it sees itself being. I see great potential for our community. This group of kids, coach’s, parents, volunteers and sponsors just showed us what is possible when you believe. Congratulations Girls!! You deserve it!!
