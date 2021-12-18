Jackson County Kentucky is a wonderful place. The last few weeks prove that statement to be a fact. I am glad to state in my report today that Jackson County has once again stepped up to meet needs and come together to celebrate small town USA at it’s best. The Sheriff’s stuff the Cruiser toy drive has received more donations than ever before and the result is more kids in this County receiving more toys and much needed supplies, than ever before. CB’s pallets in London KY, donated 6 pallets of toys to the drive. That along with private toy and cash donations has really enabled the Sheriff’s department to put together a great toy drive this Christmas. That along with the hard work of the Jackson County Fair Board members and County and City workers has downtown McKee looking as festive as it ever has. The Parade and tree lighting were a big success as well as Breakfast with Santa. Thanks goes out to Save The Children and the Jackson County Library for participating and helping in these Christmas events. I also noticed that the residents of Annville have worked hard to celebrate Christmas as well, with a tree lighting and numerous decorations. It is a great feeling to drive all around the County and see that individuals and businesses are in the Christmas Spirit.
As we get into today’s agenda for Fiscal Court, you will notice we are preparing for 2022. The Clerk and Sheriff both have budgets to approve for 2022, the County Emergency Operations Plan to approve as well as some Economic Development investments to address in the meeting today. We plan to start 2022 off with the pedal to the metal, working to gain every opportunity we can for our citizens. Jobs are on the up as well as community development. People as well as companies are looking at our County, we need to make sure they like what they see. No opportunity is too big or too small to overlook. Jackson County is a wonderful place, we should commit to keep working to make it better
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
