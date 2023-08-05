I am approached sometimes with the question of how we make the decision to blacktop a road. I talk about this often but wanted to share the process again. We take different factors into the equation when looking at the needs of our County roads. First of all I want to say we don't have near enough money to do the amount of paving that us as a Fiscal Court want to do. We have a road budget that is 1.2 million dollars per year and have to fund, not only road maintenance, but road workers salaries, material such as gravel and drainage tiles, equipment and equipment repair, road garage utilities and the list goes on. It is averaging around $100,000 per mile this year to pave a road. We have over 500 miles of County road. We do receive Discretionary funds from time to time and Flex funds from the state, but they have certain criteria to go by when making the decision to award us these funds. For example, how many households are on the particular road, what is the condition of the existing pavement and when was the last time it was resurfaced or paved? They want to put state money where it will benefit the most people. That is why bigger, more populated areas receive more road funds than we do. They have more people. The state will not fund a gravel road. We have to completely fund any paving on gravel roads so that is a challenge.
When looking at our roads every year, I always ask each individual Magistrate what roads they request to be addressed. I pass that list onto the Contractor for pricing and then look for appropriate funding. We will look at our budget and try to make it work as best we can. We laid around $900,000 this year in asphalt. Approximately $600,000 of that will come from our road funds. I have so many legitimate requests for road resurfacing that I have lost count. I will say I am trying my best to address them as I can. We just don't have enough funds to do them all.
The splashpad in McKee has turned out to be a hit for our community. I have seen so many people enjoying time with their families there that it is very encouraging. I hope that we can do more projects like this in the future and keep expanding on recreation in Jackson County.
Have a blessed week
Shane Gabbard
Jackson County Judge Executive
