In todays Fiscal Court meeting, we will be looking to approve some transfers from the American Rescue Act funds that were allocated to us from the US Treasury for Jackson County. We received our first payment of 1.2 million dollars in last week and we have our account set up at the bank in order to allocate the funds when needed. I have been looking over the Facts Sheet provided by the US Treasury familiarizing myself with what will be allowable expenditures from the funds. The fact sheet says that the COVID-19 public health emergency resulted in significant economic hardship for many Americans. As businesses closed, consumers stayed home, schools shifted to remote education, and travel declined precipitously, over 20 million jobs were lost between February and April 2020. Although many have since returned to work, as of April 2021, the economy remains more than 8 million jobs below its pre-pandemic peak, and more than 3 million workers have dropped out of the labor market altogether since February 2020. To help alleviate the economic hardships caused by the pandemic, Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds enable eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to provide a wide range of assistance to individuals and households, small businesses, and impacted industries, in addition to enabling governments to rehire public sector staff and rebuild capacity. The quick rundown of eligible expenses are, to support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control • Replace lost public sector revenue to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs • Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses • Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the inequal impact of the pandemic. With these funds we hope to give assistance to those on the front line of the Covid-19 crisis, boost travel and tourism in the County, look at our infrastructure needs as well as look at ways to improve our communities all throughout the County. You will notice in the transfers we have laid out today that we are not wasting any time getting started on needs in the County. Each transfer requested is an allowable expense and we will keep detailed documentation appropriate to each one. We have an opportunity before us to do things in Jackson County that we have never been able to before. I believe our citizens will be happy when the progress becomes evident before their eyes.
I am receiving several complaints per week on dogs. We do not have a leash law in the County but I would like to remind everyone that your animal is your responsibility. If you own an animal and it destroys or damages someone’s personal property that the animal owner can be held liable in Court to cover the damages suffered to personal property. I have had to send the Dog Warden to several places to speak with dog owners because of problems with dogs the last few weeks. I would rather not have to pass a leash law ordinance in our County but if the problem persists, we may need to look into it. Please help us by taking the extra time to make sure your pet doesn’t cause yourselves or your neighbor’s problems. An animal doesn’t know where a property line is, but we do. That’s why it’s an owner’s responsibility to make sure their own pet is under control.
Have a blessed week.
