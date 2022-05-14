In the Judges Office the past week it has been business as usual. We had the first reading of the FY 23 budget a couple weeks ago and have it submitted to Department of Local Government for approval. In conversation with DLG last week everything looks to be in order and we should have it back for final approval in the next couple of weeks. In the next budget we have included our next round of American Rescue Plan Act funds that should be arriving towards the end of May. Jackson County has been allotted 2.6 million dollars of ARPA money in which we received 1.3 million last May and expect the remaining 1.3 million in the next few weeks. We allocated the first money received to several different places within County Government. Some money went to volunteer Fire Departments in the County, tourism, parks, the County Fair and the biggest bulk to revenue loss caused from the Covid Pandemic.
During the onset of Covid in early 2020, the State released a lot of nonviolent offender prisoners. Our Jail's biggest revenue source is State inmates. The State released nearly all our State inmates during the early part of Covid in which we resulted in a massive loss in Revenue. It resulted in around $750,000 shortfall for the Jail, in which there was nothing us or our Jailer and staff could do to prevent. When we received the first round of ARPA money, we hired a Municipal Advisor Firm to help us ensure that we were spending money correctly and according to the guidelines put out by the Federal Government. The first thing they advised was to use the majority of the money to cover what we lost during Covid. Since the pandemic has slowed down, we have regained our capacity of State inmates and should be in better shape this year with less revenue loss.
After that we were able to begin planning what we could do with the remainder of the money. This is where we came to an agreement with the City of McKee to put in a splashpad with some of this money as an interlocal project. That project will be bid soon and hopefully ground broke soon for it. We also our looking at some projects to consider with our Parks, more tourism related projects, emergency services as well as other possibilities to be decided as we go along. Every project we want to consider to be used with ARPA money is submitted to our Municipal Advisors and then is presented to their legal team to ensure it is within the guidelines. Since this is Federal Money we are receiving over the amount of $750,000 we will be required to have a single audit this year and next to ensure everything was spent correctly. This is the importance of having advisors in place to approve these proposed projects. The reason I am reporting this is I want our citizens to know what we are doing with the money we are receiving. We are doing our best to be good stewards and want our community to prosper form County line to County line. Have a blessed week.
