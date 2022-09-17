The last time the Fiscal Court met we looked at purchasing a Utility Vehicle for our Emergency Management Services. The Court approved the purchase of a 6x6 Can Am utility vehicle for rescue and other operations. This vehicle is equipped to go in rough terrain and can accommodate a full-size stretcher that will secure a grown adult in order to get them to an ambulance or helicopter. With the adventure tourism industry starting to grow in Jackson County, we knew that we would need to have emergency equipment available in order to get to potential emergency situations along trails in our County.
The Utility Vehicle we purchased last month has already been used in one rescue operation. We had an accident occur the week after we received this piece of equipment and had to use it to get the patients out to receive treatment. 2 patients suffered serious injuries when they had a wreck on a Side by Side. Emergency officials were able to get to the patients and get them out quickly. If we had not of had this utility vehicle, this could have turned out worse than what it did. I commend the Fiscal Court for making this purchase so we can be ready when an accident or emergency occurs.
This years Fair was the biggest one I can remember. The Jackson County Fair Board and all our sponsors, volunteers, patrons and employees made this one of the best Fairs we have ever had. There was a feeling of excitement in the atmosphere every night. The entertainment, food and fellowship were great. The Fair Board will begin meeting soon to start planning the 2023 Fair. An event of this kind and size takes a lot of planning and financial support. I believe this is the one big event in our County that has something for everyone. That is the way a County Fair is supposed to be. The Fair has grown so much in the last 7 years that we need to start looking at the possibility of having our own Fairgrounds. This could be a multipurpose property that would host events year-round. If we could secure some property within McKee City limits it would be great. I believe now is the time to start the conversation and exchange ideas so we can strategize this type of project. Jackson County and our events are growing and we want to keep that momentum up.
