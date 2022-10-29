This past week I attended the SOAR Summit in Pikeville. I was fortunate to be able to engage in networking with several of my fellow elected officials from Eastern Kentucky as well as many business leaders and community partners. We were able to listen to presentations on workforce development, entrepreneurship, economic development, community enhancement and tourism. I believe by what I was able to take away from the Summit that we have great potential in Jackson County to see small business development and growth. Small businesses are unique in many ways. In a small area you don't really need 10 businesses offering the same products but in reality, you need several businesses offering a diversity of services and products. When you have visitors come to town you want them to have a reason to shop local and when a variety is available, everyone benefits from it. The Small Business Development Association has resources to help any potential entrepreneurs or interested potential business owners to get off the ground and running. I encourage anyone that has an idea to ask for assistance through that association. Jackson County has great potential to grow in many avenues and areas. I am anxious to see what the future holds for our hometown.
I want to remind everyone that Trick or Treat is scheduled for Monday October 31st from 5-8 pm. Please be aware during those times and watch for children getting in and out of cars and walking along roadways. Kids get really excited during Trick or Treat and sometimes don't pay close attention when they are walking beside the roads. Also, please be observant of candy. We don't like the thoughts of someone purposely sabotaging candy but unfortunately there are wicked people in this world. We want all of our children to be safe and have fun.
Have fun and have a blessed week.
