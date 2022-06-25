We are coming down to the end of FY-22 so there hasn't been a tremendous amount of work going on with our office this past week. We like to try to cut back on any unnecessary purchases in June. In ideal circumstances, we would not carry any bills over into the next Fiscal Year but that is almost impossible to do. My office handles claims for almost every department within County Government so we pay a lot of bills within a month. On top of that, we have 90 plus employees on payroll so we have a pretty large workforce within County Government. This is the time of year I like to look back and see what worked and what didn't. I am pleased with several things we have accomplished and disappointed with myself in what we didn't. I would like to write this week and inform you that I've got it all figured out but I don't. If it's the Lords Will, in December I will have served 8 years in office. I am still learning and still working to figure out some aspects of County Government. I have some outstanding individuals working for me in every department and I have people setting on Boards that are unsung heroes for how hard they work behind the scenes for Jackson County. There are some awesome things happening and coming to Jackson County and more than one person is responsible for it. In fact, were it not for our community, none of it would be possible.
On a final note, I want to share something with you that I shared with my Church this past Sunday which was Father’s Day. I did some research that I found very informative last week on individuals that grew up in a Fatherless home. I would like to share that study with you today. Did you know that 63% of youth suicides, 90% of homeless and runaway children, 85% of children with behavior disorders, 80% of rapists, 71% of high school dropouts and 75% of adolescent patients in substance abuse treatment centers come from a fatherless home. They grew up without a father. I am the Father of 5 wonderful kids. My wife Misty and I, have 3 sons and 2 daughters. My greatest time of joy is when I am with my children. I also grew up in a time when your Father and Grandfather were your hero. Maybe that was because my parents and grandparents were very involved with my childhood. Sadly, that is not the case for many Children. In the world we live in, it is a reality that many are facing a childhood without the leadership, guidance and love of a Father. Of course, the role of a mother is of great importance as well. I guess the reason I am writing this is to encourage someone to be faithful to their children. You only have one shot to raise them. Please use it wisely.
Have a blessed week.
