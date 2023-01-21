The new year is here and our office is as busy as ever. The vast majority of our calls are inquiring on what day the garbage is picked up and how to pay the bill. Today we will be looking at software for routes and billing to be able to get invoices out to the Citizens that want curbside pickup. If you want curbside pickup and have not contacted us and have not set out your trash, please call 287-8562 and let us know where you are located. We will soon have a system in place to handle the addresses and bills for citizens wanting service. We are taking this day by day and I anticipate things will smooth out in the next week or so.
I have had several Citizens contact me about looking into the possibility of another grocery store in McKee. I have spoken with company leaders from Kroger and asked them to consider us for service. We had a good conversation but they didn't have any plans at the time to build a store in Jackson County. They do have us on their radar and I will continue to talk with them about Jackson County.
This week I reached out and started a conversation with the IGA company. I was able to get a district manager's number from a friend and called them. I left a message but have not received any calls back yet. I will continue to reach out to stores until someone shows an interest in Jackson County. You have to start somewhere and this is the best way I know to start.
I will be spending a lot of time in Frankfort for the next few weeks. We frequent the Capital when the Legislature is in session. I sit on several Regional Boards that will be working with the Legislature to get projects going. I will also be working with the new Mayor in McKee, Michael Stidham, to look at some projects we can get going together. The Splash Pad should be done by the time summer gets here but that is only the start of what we would like to do. There should be some significant changes happen in town this year to pretty up our community. We will keep you informed every step of the way.
Have a Blessed Week
