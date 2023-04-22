The last several weeks we have been busy with projects and planning. The next phases of the Worthington Park Grant Project are underway. This project is funded by a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant. It come through the Kentucky Department of Local Government and is funded through the National Park Service. The Grant amount we applied for was $200,000. The grant is a 50/50 grant which means the Fiscal Court is responsible for a 50% match. In other words, we spend $200,000 and they give us $100,000 back once we complete. Crews have begun removing the old light poles from the top field. As soon as the old poles are out, we will begin installing the new poles and lights. After that we will replace the bleachers, pave around the concessions and restrooms, start construction on the lights for the lower field, look at what needs improved on the tennis and basketball courts as well as modifications to the fencing. We have had County employees, inmate crews, softball parents and volunteers help by painting the dugouts and concession stand. We greatly appreciate that. It’s already starting to looking a lot better and I am excited for completion. Little League softball started this week at Worthington Park and I realize this maybe a bit inconvenient but the poles are desperately needing changed. The last windstorm we had come through actually broke one of the poles which landed on some bleachers destroying them. Those poles have been in since the 70’s, so you can imagine how much they have deteriorated. The contractor that is working this project has been extremely busy but has come upon request because of the urgency of the need to change these dangerous light poles. It is all coming together and should be done this year.
We are on track to get the splashpad open by Memorial Day weekend. There remains a water line to be installed and everything to be regulated once that is completed. I believe this will be a welcome site for our community once it’s up and going. When we have solid date for a grand opening we will advertise and plan a special event. This project is a joint project between the Fiscal Court and the City of McKee.
The Campground is open now at Flat Lick Falls. You can make reservations by going to app.fireflyreservations.com. RV sites are $35 per night and tent sites are $10 per night. We need to look into the possibility of having a campground host for Flat Lick. Every campground is different and we would need to look into specific job duties, hours and equipment requirements. I would ask that the Fiscal Court consider this and we will address it in the near future.
Thank you
