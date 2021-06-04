Judith Ann (Fox) Allen was born November 13, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio and departed this life Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in London, being 69 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Clarence & Opal (Vaughn) Fox.
Judith is survived by four children, Jerry Allen and his wife Lafonda of London; Johnathan Allen and his wife Tamala of McKee; Ronnie Allen of Annville and Sandra Ingram of Sand Gap. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Jane Boggs of McKee. Judith was blessed with fourteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Judith was also preceded in death by her husband, Arnold D. Allen and by a brother, Ruben Fox.
Funeral service 3:00 PM Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mike McQueen officiating. Burial to follow in the Farmer Cemetery in Annville. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
