Judy Carroll Boggs was born October 16, 1944 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at her residence in Annville, at the age of 77. She was the daughter of the late Albert & Jewel (Simpson) Andrew.
Judy is survived by two sons, Rex (Patty) Boggs of Nashville, TN and Rodney (Annette) Boggs of Annville. She was blessed with two grandchildren, Amanda (Brad) Bailey and Matthew Boggs and by five great grandchildren, Kimber Collett, Willis Boggs, Julie & Duke Bailey and Silas Boggs who preceded her in death. Judy is also survived by a brother, Jim (Agnus) Andrew of Ohio; one sister, Maxilee Wilson of Ohio and sister-in-law, Charlotte Hale of Colorado.
In addition to her parents and great grandchild, Judy was also preceded in death by her husband, Willis Boggs; mother & father in laws, Francis & Junior Boggs and by her brother in laws, Vernon Wilson and Gary Hale.
Funeral service will be held 12 Noon Friday, March 25, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Smith officiating. Burial to follow in the Boggs Cemetery in Annville. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.