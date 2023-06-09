Judy Fay Newton was born June 29, 1960, in London, KY and departed this life Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington at the age of 62. She was the daughter of Janice (Isaacs) Rowland and of the late Virgil Rowland.
In addition to her mother, Judy is also survived by her husband, Ed Newton; four children, Betty Jane (Dwight) Rader, Virgil (Jessie) Newton, Floyd (Kristin) Newton and Dylan Newton and two siblings, Steve Rowland and Nora (Jimmy) Stewart.
Judy was blessed with the following grandchildren, Ryan, Austin, Blake, Haley, Abbigail, Christopher, Kenslee and Axle and by two great grandchild, Ray and Marleigh.
In addition to her father, Judy was also preceded in death by her daughter, Michell Newton.
A private memorial may be held in a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
