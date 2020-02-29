Judy Gail Ball was born June 18, 1956 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, being 63 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Chester & Pauline (Cody) Kerby.
Judy is survived by her husband, Freddie Ball of McKee, and by a son Danny Ball (Ronda) of McKee. She is also survived by a sister, Mary Parrett (Marvin) of Annville and by two brothers, Kenny Kerby (Pauline) of Annville and Doug Kerby (Mattie) of Annville. She was blessed with six grandchildren, Kyra Ball, Hunter Ball, Kendra Ball, Hannah Ball, Matthew Ball and Adalyn Ball.
In addition to her parents, Judy was also preceded in death by a son David Ball.
Judy was a member of the Egypt Pentecostal Church.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Monday, February 24, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Thomas, Bro. Brian Gabbard and Bro. Tim Johnson officiating. Burial to follow in the Annville & Medlock Cemetery. Pallbearers were T.R. Blanton, James Sizemore, Matthew Ball, Jody Madden, Mike Dezarn, Chris Cunagin, Trevor Roark, Jayden Cunagin, Doug Kerby and Kenneth Kerby. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
