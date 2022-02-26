Judy Sharon Powell was born March 12, 1959 in Madison County and departed this life Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington at the age of 62. She was the daughter of the late Alec Rose & Rowena (Carrier) Salley.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Don Powell of McKee; by her children, Rachel (Louis) Lakes of Sand Gap, Brandon Powell (Alicia Spurlock) of McKee, Thomas and Miranda Powell and LaRay Boyd; and by two brothers, Terry Rose of McKee and Brian Salley of Berea. She was blessed with three grandsons, Cody Lakes, Jaxon Powell and Parker Wells.
Sharon was a member of the Dry Fork Holiness Church.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Birchley Cain, Bro. Gene Craft, Bro. Shawn Potter and Bro. Chris Stanley officiating. Burial to follow in the Hellard Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
