June Louise Roark was born May 8, 1956 in Laurel County, Kentucky and departed this life Friday January 27, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky being 66 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Persain and Eva Marie Brummett Roark.
Louise is survived by two daughters; Donna (David) Harding of Berea, Kentucky and Jowanna Lorene (Johnny) Harris of Livingston, Kentucky and by two grandchildren, Jelisa and Leslie Hundley and three great grandchildren, Kiarah Grace Hundley and Karlee Ann and Elliana Brielle Faulkner.
In addition to her parents, Louise was also preceded in death by her husband Donald Rush.
She attended the Sand Gap Christian Church.
Funeral services for June Louise Roark will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday February 2, 2023 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Artie Alexander and Bro. Carroll de Forest officiating. Burial will follow in the Rush Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.