I have been defeated in round 1,2,3 and 4 of a 5 round bout between the rowdy deer versus my garden. I still plan elaborate deterrents to spook the deer away. All with the hope of spending hundreds of dollars and man hours to harvest a mess of corn with a side of garden tomato. We do it just because. The carburetor on the old mower mocks me on the third disassembly as it’s innermost parts foul with gunk almost overnight. It would be wiser and money ahead to let a professional handle it but stubbornness makes me break out the 10mm socket once more. Just because.
There is times the chores keep accumulating while the kids repeatedly ask to go fishing. Our back aches and the left knee has been giving us fits but we make that hike to the pond we been telling them about. We show them how to flip the bell on that Abu Garcia landing your favorite crankbait in the drooping maple across the water. We make it s priority just because. The old man up the road insist on burning firewood in a primitive old stove starting in September and dragging it out til May planting season. We feel the need to shed layers of clothes upon immediate entry to his home due to his fascination with 85° room temperatures. We smile knowing that he lives alone and feeding that hungry Fisher stove is just a pastime giving him purpose. We help him cord another row of oak just because.
We fill that pew on Sunday morning when our heart and head aren’t always following suit. We listen to hymns and sturdy preaching. We never admit it but sometimes we are just present. Sometimes the fiery sermon doesn’t move us but the young man in the back giving testimony shakes us to the core. Just because. Nothing mandates us to comb our hair and tuck the shirt in. Nothing is required to make that run to town beyond gas and willingness. At times we should slide the Wranglers on. Tuck that button down behind a good belt and make that extra stop at the diner. Catch up on local gossip and remind the morning clan you’re still kicking. Just because you can.
Everyday of this life isn’t filled with divine purpose. Despite Joel Osteen’s assurance the heavens aren’t pouring fortunes on my head daily. Sometimes it’s just plodding along in a routine. Despite the lulls in life’s highlight reel we need to do things anyway. Just because. The little things we do might signify to those around us to keep it up. It might crack a smile on our grumpy old faces or be the best memory someone has. It might be just to prove to our stubborn pride we still can. Regardless there should be a to-do list of things we check off just because.
