Winter has snarled it’s teeth at us once again over the last few weeks making a mockery of our plans. We deal with these issues year after year with lessons to be learned and information passed along but yet we seem to get caught with our pants down with regularity. There are situations that dictate our predicaments but the bulk of our panic riddled behavior could be avoided with judicious preparation. From being stuck on the highway for hours in mass traffic accidents due to weather conditions to electric failure at our homes we can all improve our shortcomings.
Advantageous thinking will prevent inconveniences from becoming a crisis. The home should be the basis for all operations and if prepped even remotely sufficient the need to leave it in inclement weather will be minimal. Think basics of food, water and shelter. Now expand on each of those categories such as heating the shelter, water other than that provided by a faucet and non perishable foods. Most of us depend on electricity for heat as a primary source of heat but we all should have a alternative source such as convenient propane, wood stoves or solar. The time to prepare these provisions is on a warm fall day and not when a foot of snow coverage is on. (Ask me how I know) if you have medical equipment that requires electricity I would suggest alternative heat coupled with a generator for the bare minimum electrical needs. If you have the coin the whole home generators and/or battery systems are deluxe. Water preparation is quite simple in modern times with the availability of 372 varieties of bottled water. Calculate water intake at approximately a gallon per day per household member and allot enough for about a week in storage. If long term potable water is a concern snow, rain barrels or the trusty creek will suffice. Trust me a lifetime citizen of the county some among us freely forgo the weekly bath. Food preparation should consist of the exact opposite of what folks generally are hoarding up. Milk, bread and eggs are not the thing to hoard with limited refrigeration. I will add the grill and propane stoves do make for a handy break from cold foods. Think long term non perishables such as protein bars, dry cereals and peanut butter. Most pantries currently have sufficient food to hold us over, just not our preferences.
As simple as these measures seem folks (including myself) find themselves in a mess when the old pines start dropping on the power lines. A semi annual checklist should be routine as preventive maintenance. Any measure of a plan can be judged by how little impact the upcoming event has on daily life.
