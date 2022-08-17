The pastor of my childhood church often spoke of people praying to God to move in a certain situation with great expectations of a uplifting answer. When the results wasn’t as they hoped for they assumed the aforementioned prayer went unanswered. The truth is the answer may have simply been “no”. Often we forget in life that both yes and no are acceptable answers to a request.
As adults we far to frequently are told yes to so much that any constructive criticism or a no makes us bristle. How dare anyone correct us or show us the appropriate path. The gumption of any diety to refute us or answer with a no. This is a shortcoming on our part. Acceptable answers come two forms. One is agreeing to grant us our wish and the second is denying that. All to often we fail to see the denial is keeping us from unforeseen issues that a yes may have lead us into. At times we can be so blinded craving something that we don’t see past it around the curve at what it may bring. We can deluge heaven with prayers til it nears a demand and we may find that given a clear path to our desires results in God giving us a “told you so” shrug as it goes to pot.
On the less celestial side of things we can be bombarded by request, ask favors and expectations by those around us. While we should strive to be unselfish and giving of ourselves there is a point when a simple no for an answer is acceptable. Some are well meaning when asking for help but there will be leaches that suck the lifeblood from you only to move onward seeking out the next warm body. Help those who truly need a hand as they struggle while trying to pull themselves erect by the bootstraps. Help those that have done the same in return. Assist the ones that have your back but don’t become a permanent crutch in place of a temporary splint. Learn to say no when the occasion calls for such.
We all want things both trivial and life altering. Some things we’ll get and others we simply never will. Learning to accept that either answer can lead in a multitude of directions is needed. While we may believe that life hinges on getting a yes answer for a request it may be just the opposite without us every bearing that knowledge. Often a detour or train switch on the rails that seemingly hurdles us down a path against our choosing in reality dodged the broken trestle ahead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.