Justin Hiram Burkhart was born March 16, 1999 in Clay County and departed this life Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the age of 21. He was the son of Dwayne Burkhart of Manchester and Debbie (Brumley) Martin of Oneida.
In addition to his parents, Justin is also survived by his daughter, Jayda Rae Burkhart of McKee; a son on the way; step father, Donald Martin of Oneida; brother, Austin (Jamie) Burkhart of Tyner and sisters, Britney Burkhart and Katelyn Burkhart both of Oneida. Other survivors include his grandparents, Denise (Eugene) Marcum of London, Betty Burkhart of McKee, Omer Burkhart of Manchester and great grandmother, Deanne Collins of Manchester.
Justin was preceded in death by grandparents, Josephine & Arnold Brumley and great grandparents, Dorothy & Curtis Burkhart and great grandmother Mary Mullins.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Potter’s House Church in Manchester, with Bro. George Roberts officiating. Burial to follow in the Community Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
