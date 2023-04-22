Karen Rader Smith was born September 28, 1968 in Madison County and departed this life Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, at the age 54. She was the daughter of the late Sylvester & Fairy (Richardson) Rader.
Karen is survived by her husband, Jimmy Lee Smith of McKee and by her children, Justin Rader of McKee, Jeremy Tankersley of McKee, Jacob Tankersley of Annville and Maicey Marks of Tyner. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Mullins and her husband Robert Kelly Mullins of Berea. She was blessed with a granddaughter, MaKenna Marks and by a host of nieces & nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bernard Thomas and Bro. Jason Thomas officiating. Burial to follow in the Pilgrams Rest Cemetery. Pallbearers: Nathaniel & Matthew Mullins, Adam & Jerry Smith, Randall Spivey and Gerald. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
