Katherine Ann Cox was born September 11, 1954 in Berea and departed this life Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond at the age of 67. She was the daughter of the late Hubert & Betty J. (Spears) Toler.
Ann is survived by her husband, Hoyt Cox of McKee and by their daughter, Denene Isaacs and her husband Justin. She is also survived by a step daughter Sharon Cox of Richmond; a sister Joan Baker and by three brothers, Paul (Regina) Toler, David (Vola) Toler and Roy (Teresa) Toler all of McKee. Ann was blessed with five grandchildren, Brenden Scott Isaacs, Hannah Isaacs, Isaac Cox, Zachery Cox and Logan Cox.
Ann was a member of the Gray Hawk Reformed Church.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Elam officiating. Burial to follow in the Cox Family Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
