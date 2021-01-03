Katherine (Katie) Parsons was born October 22, 1941 in Middletown, Ohio and departed this life Friday December 18, 2020 in Jackson County, Kentucky being 79 years of age. She was the daughter of the lake Raleigh and Grace Henderson Amburgy.
Katie is survived by two granddaughters, Shannon Fox and Crystal Fox. Other than her parents she is preceded in death by one daughter Cheryl Fox and a brother Harold Amburgy and a sister Sharon Kellis.
Funeral services were held 1:00 P.M. Saturday December 26, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Horn officiating with burial in the Pilgrams Rest Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
To send flowers to the family of Katherine Parsons, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.