Kathy Darlene Becknell was born January 24, 1950 in Clay County and departed this life Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Jackson Manor Nursing Home in Annville, being 70 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Clelly & Marjorie (Wilson) Allen.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Melissa Becknell Sparks of Owsley County; by a sister, Carman Allen of Hot Springs, Ark. And by a special uncle, William (Bill) Wilson. She was blessed with four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and by a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Becknell; daughter, Melanie Becknell Feltner and sister, Donna Allen.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
