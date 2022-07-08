Kathy Hisel Probus, beloved mother, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The daughter of the late Leslie and Allie Spivey Hisel, Kathy was born on May 31, 1949 in Sand Gap, KY, and passed at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield, KY. She worked as a Personal Care Assistant and was a Homemaker. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Hughes; stepdaughter, Cindy Wilson; stepson, David Probus; one brother, Russell Hisel; numerous nieces & nephews; and her sweet pup, Sugar. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Probus; two sisters, Effie Mae Walters and Maudie Alexander. A graveside service will be held 12:00 pm Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens in Nicholasville, KY with burial to follow. No visitation is planned. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Harrodsburg Rd is handling the arrangements.
