Kathy Sue Lewis Hays was born March 15, 1960 in Laurel County and departed this life Tuesday, February 2, 2021, being 60 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Virgil Sparks and Claudette (Lainhart) Sparks.
Kathy is survived by two daughters, Tina (Junior) Adams of Berea and Holly (Shawn) Sowder of Berea. She is also survived by a brother, Virgil Cole Sparks of McKee and by two sisters, Joyce Brock of Mt. Vernon and Sarah Carr of McKee. Kathy was blessed with four grandchildren, Taylor Truett, Katlyn Gabbard, Dalton Combs and Logan Sowder and four great grandchildren, Madysen, Seth, Grayson and Owen.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was also preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Joe Sparks and by a grandson.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
