New application deadline is July 9
FRANKFORT (June 25, 2021) – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is extending the deadline for new concept proposals for the second round of the specialty crop block grant program. The new deadline for preliminary proposals is July 9.
“With the extended deadline, we are hoping more people are able to take advantage of this program,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “The specialty crop program is intended to help make Kentucky specialty crops more competitive in domestic and foreign markets. Specialty crops make up a significant part of Kentucky’s agricultural economy, and there is plenty of room to grow.”
The second round of the specialty crop block grant program is made possible through to new COVID-19 funding provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program is a federal grant program aimed at supporting specialty crops in agriculture. Applicants must describe how the projects will potentially affect and produce measurable outcomes for the specialty crop industry and/or the public.
501 (c)(3) nonprofit organizations and quasi government entities, including public universities, are eligible to apply. All projects are subject to the availability of funds. The new funding may allow for costs associated with COVID-19 to be eligible for funding as part of a submitted proposal. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture will not award grant funds for projects that solely benefit a particular commercial product or provide profit to a single organization, institution, or individual.
Preliminary proposals must be submitted by email to David.W.Morris@ky.gov no later than 4:30 p.m. EST on July 9, 2021. Qualifying applicants will be notified and invited to complete a full grant application.
Specialty crops are defined as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticultural products, nursery crops (including floriculture), and honey. For a comprehensive list, interested parties may visit https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/specialty-crop.
KDA receives grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) for the specialty crop grant program and conducts an annual competitive application process to award grant funds.
