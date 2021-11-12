FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is encouraging Kentucky college students seeking a career in agriculture or government to apply for positions in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s internship program during the summer of 2022.
In addition to agriculture, KDA interns may work in education, computer science, marketing, communications, pre-law, and other fields. The internships, which are dependent upon workplace situations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, will run from June to August.
“Our KDA interns gain the unique opportunity to work alongside department employees and serve the citizens of the commonwealth,” said Quarles. “Our past interns used their experiences at the department to launch careers in agriculture or an ag-related field. If you are a college student with an interest in an agricultural career, we encourage you to apply.”
Applicants must be currently enrolled in a college, university, or vocational-technical program. Applicants can be enrolled in either undergraduate or graduate school.
For more information, as well as to apply for the KDA internships, download and complete the application at kyagr.com/marketing/internship-program.html. Applicants must provide a résumé, cover letter, and three references. Applications and attachments should be emailed to Mark.White@ky.gov .
Applications can also be mailed to:
Mark White
Division of Human Resources
Kentucky Department of Agriculture
107 Corporate Drive
Frankfort, KY 40601
Mailed applications must be postmarked no later than Dec. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.