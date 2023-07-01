When was the last time that you passed through Bond, Kentucky? While some of you may have grown up in this community of Jackson County, others may have just passed through while traveling to Laurel County until the new section of Highway 30 was opened up several years ago. Over the past few years, to some, Bond could easily be forgotten unless you can appreciate the roots of the community like Glenwood McQueen.
Growing up in Bond, McQueen was quite interested in the roots of his community. So much so that Glenwood is often noted as a local historian. While being knowledgeable of much of Jackson County, his passion is that of the former Bond Foley Lumber Company which dates back nearly a hundred years in the place Glenwood proudly calls home. The operation consisted of 44,000 acres throughout Jackson County with much of that now being the Daniel Boone National Forest. A train rail stretched through much of the county distributing supplies, and giving the public access to transportation into other communities. Employees of the company were paid in script currency equivalent to 20¢ per day.
Like others growing up in Southeastern Kentucky, Glenwood was raised to not be shy of hard work. Glenwood grew up being 1 of 7 siblings working on the farm and would consider their way of life to be quite self-sufficient. This lifestyle included a large garden in which his mother was sure to store away at least a thousand cans of food for the year and a selection of livestock was on hand to ensure the family had eggs, milk, and meat. If they weren’t working in the garden, they could be found tending to tobacco or working at the family mill. When they were not working, their family would spend time with one another gathered around enjoying each other’s company or in church. In 1958, Glenwood accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and began his walk and work for the kingdom of God.
After graduating from Tyner High School in 1962, he would soon purchase his farm in the community he continues to call home today. This is where he would raise his two daughters, Kimberly and Glenna Kaye, and continue the tradition of life on the farm and growing those big gardens that he was accustomed to as a child. Finding his faith at the forefront of his life, McQueen raised his children in the church he attended as a child and continues to attend to this day, Bond Baptist Church.
Glenn spent the majority of his professional career as a school teacher, though he did take some time away to try his hand at sales. He practiced his craft in several communities throughout Jackson County. These would include Hisel, Tyner, and finally, once the school opened, he settled in at Jackson County Middle School until his retirement in 2000. Like many, McQueen was in search of what he would do with all of his newly acquired spare time. After much thought, he would travel to Greenville, Illinois where he would go through dealer training. Upon arriving back home, Glenn was now a dealer of Six Chuter Powered Parachutes. Over the years, many have noted seeing a go-cart-like apparatus go across the sky with Glenwood’s head in the clouds. After a few years, he put away his wings due to the government becoming more strict on recreational aircraft.
After losing his loving wife in 2018, he began his search to find a new way of life. Glenwood still spends much of his time in church where he has served as a deacon for many years. As a Gideon, he has made it a mission to continue to spread the news of Jesus Christ by giving out as many New Testament Bibles as possible. He believes that our crime rate would be much less if more people would not only attend church, but raise their families in the church as well. He currently serves on the Barnabus House board of directors and enjoys making a difference in the lives of young people that may not have gotten the best start in life. He defines his own happiness as being close to his kids and grandkids and being able to gather occasionally and have a good time.
To hear more details about this interview, please listen to the Appalachian Imagination podcast. Available on all streaming platforms. Stay awesome, Appalachia.
