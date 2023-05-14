This Sun feature is brought to you by RX Discount Pharmacy
To say that Keith Gabbard is a familiar face to our community would be a complete understatement. Keith, the CEO of Peoples Rural Telephone Company (PRTC), was a friend to our community long before taking on the role 27 years ago. Growing up in Downtown McKee, Keith could be found taking part in whatever fun there was to be had. Whether it was football, baseball, or basketball he enjoyed spending time with the other neighborhood kids. He considered growing up next to his grandparents a treasure and recalls many of the outstanding meals his grandmother would prepare, especially on snow days. While the snowflakes would be flying they would enjoy various meals including soups and hot tea, and various games including Rook.
As he grew older he began to play more and more slow-pitch softball. With his love for the game being strong, Keith could be found playing games multiple days a week at Bond Memorial Park with the community softball league, in other communities across the state, and even playing throughout the nation.
The now CEO started his career at PRTC in 1976 where he was in charge of answering the telephones. This gave him the opportunity to learn about his line of work from the ground up. He would often hear the questions of customers, their complaints, and concerns noting that one of the biggest complaints of customers at the time was party lines. Of course, as time has gone on this is no longer a factor, but as technology has changed so have the challenges.
Beginning in 1950, PRTC has been the leader in bringing communications to not only Jackson County but also many surrounding areas. While Mr. Gabbard is proud to be a part of the many telecommunication accomplishments the co-op has achieved during his time with the company, none are greater than bringing fiber-optic broadband into our region. Of course, with the help of other outstanding employees of PRTC, they took a leap of faith in adopting this new technology, and it truly has helped Jackson County move forward into the future of technology. In the world we live in now, fiber optic has become crucial to our way of life. So much so that PRTC wouldn’t be considered so much as a telephone or cable company, but more of a
broadband provider offering high-speed quality broadband in the beautiful Appalachian mountains. While there is no solid evidence, it could be believed that this is the reason that various new businesses and attractions are popping up in our community.
While having various reasons for sticking around Jackson County in the beginning, his family appeared to be one of the most important. Like many of us, Mr. Gabbard expressed his love for ancestral research sharing that his great-grandfather actually immigrated to America from an area around Beirut, Lebanon in the 1800s. After transitioning through Ellis Island, he would become a traveling peddler and would eventually pass through Jackson County where he would meet his wife. They settled in Cornet’s Chapel area of Moores Creek where they would raise their 8 children.
Two people came to mind when Keith was asked who his main inspirations have been. His dad, former Mayor of McKee Jack Gabbard, was quite civil minded and a humanitarian. He encouraged Keith to continue to give back to the community and we believe it is safe to say he has done just that. Keith also mentioned the baseball great, Roberto Clemente. While being an extraordinary player to watch, in the United States, he faced the struggles of segregation. This did not stop him from being an outstanding player, but also a humanitarian. His desire to give back to the people he loved was his biggest passion.
Gabbard is quite optimistic about the future that our community holds as a great place to live. With businesses looking to move into the area, tourism continues to grow, and we are engulfed in the beauty of our county while still being within 20 minutes of shopping and entertainment. We are a win-win for those looking for a new place, or a place to continue to call home. Encouraging others to do their part, Gabbard believes we all have the ability to contribute to making Jackson County a better place to live today and tomorrow. We all can do our part.
**To listen to a more detailed interview and others, listen to the Appalachian Imagination podcast. Available on all streaming platforms. Stay awesome, Appalachia.
