Keith Ingram was born Febuary 14, 1943 in Jackson County and departed this life Friday July 24, 2020 at his residence being 77 years of age. He was the son of the late Chester Ingram and Sarah Imogene Baker Ingram. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Kenneth Ingram.
Keith is survived by three uncles, Boyd , Hershel and Homer Ingram and by a sister in law Elva Ingram he is also survived by David Angel of McKee which was like a son to him and a special cousin Kay Mullins and husband Craig of Laurel County, Ky.
Keith was retired from Westinghouse in Richmond and was a member of Birch Lick Baptist Church.
Funeral service 1:00 P.M. Tuesday July 28, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating with burial in the Berea Cemetery in Berea, Ky.
Visitation 12:00 Noon on Tuesday July 28, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.