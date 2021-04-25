Keith McKinney, better known as “Shorty” was born May 30, 1979 in Richmond and departed this life Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, being 41 years of age. He was the son of Irene (McKinney) Steele of Richmond.
In addition to his mother, “Shorty” is also survived by his by two sons, Tyler McKinney and Caleb James McKinney and by two brothers, Shawn McKinney of McKee and James McKinney of Richmond.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Macedonia Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
