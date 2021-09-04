Kellyn Teneal Sparks was born August 18, 1985 in Madison County and departed this life Friday, August 20, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital East in Lexington at the age of 36. She was the daughter of JoAnn Hoblit and Danny Sparks.
Kellyn is survived by her parents, JoAnn Hoblit (Darryl) and Danny Sparks (Imogene) all of McKee; by her son, Kaleb Cox of McKee; by her grandmother, Bernice Sparks and by the following siblings, Myla Roark (Josh) of McKee, Brandy Rose of Lawrence, Kansas, Sarah Adams of Richmond, Jason Hoblit (Celeste) of Mt Vernon and Robert Hoblit of Richmond. She was blessed with a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Macedonia Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
