Kenneth Brewer was born September 18, 1947 in Madison County, Kentucky and departed this life Friday May 27, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky being 74 years of age. He was the son of the late Harold and Myrtle Parrett Brewer.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Phyllis Brewer and one son; Jacob Brewer, McKee, Ky. and two daughters; Amy Kyle and husband Tim, Myrtle Beach, S.C,., Emily Alexander and husband Terry if Berea, Ky. and son -in-law Greg Edwards, also by 6 grandchildren; Danielle Smith, Olivia Edwards, Emery Kyle, Ashton Kyle, Lucas and Logan Edwards and by two great grandchildren; Rilynn Marie Edwards and Gracie Parrett.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Audreia Lynn Edwards and a Grandson K.C. Parrett.
Funeral service for Kenneth Brewer is 1:00 P.M. Tuesday May 31, 2022 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Phil Nunn officiating with burial in the Birch Lick Cemetery in McKee, Ky. Pallbearers were Ricky Brown, Matt Gilbert, Andrew Jones, Anthony Wagers, Trey Henson, Brett Morris, Sam Velasco and John Childers. Honorary pallbearers were Ernie Gabbard, Orene Gabbard, Donnie Weaver, Earl Sandlin, Donnie, Parrett, Darrell Parrett, David Parrett and Gary Parrett.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
