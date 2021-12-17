Kenneth Elliott

Kenneth Charles Elliott age 71 of Blanchester, formerly of Goshen, passed away suddenly,  December 10, 2021 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington. He was born April 23, 1950 in Fayetteville, the son of Kenneth Lee and Sara Frances (nee Bowling) Elliott. He was a graduate of Goshen High School  and retired from Cincinnati Milacron in Oakley. Kenneth also worked security jobs at ABX in Wilmington, American Showa and Kroger in Blanchester. In October 1980 he married his wife, Nancy Jane (nee Estridge) Elliott who preceded him in death November 13, 2019. He is survived by his daughter; JoAnn Bryant, step son; Michael Wayne Pruitt, granddaughter; Mariah Bryant, step grandchildren; Elise & Zoey Pruitt, Eden, Ruthie & Evan Pruitt, siblings; Larry and Clyde Elliott, Irene Garrett and Teresa Vieson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister; Geraldine Irick. Services locally will be 7:00 PM, Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St., Blanchester 45107 with visitation beginning at 5:00 PM. Pastor Paul Castell will officiate. A Graveside service will take place at his wife's family cemetery, Cornett Chapel Cemetery, in Jackson County Kentucky. His family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association.

