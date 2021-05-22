Kenneth Charles “KC” Parrett-Kyle was born September 10, 1987 in Madison County, Kentucky and departed this life Sunday May 9th, 2021 at his residence in Myrtle Beach, S.C. being 34 years of age.
He was the son Tim and Amy Brewer Kyle of Myrtle Beach, S.C.. He is survived by his Fiancé, Ashley Vanderbilt of Myrtle Beach, S.C., three daughters, Grace LaShae Parrett of Cynthiana, Ky., Kaci Lynn Parrett of McKee, Ky. and Emmerson Vanderbilt of Myrtle Beach, S.C. also four sisters, Carolyn Danielle Smith and husband Brad of Richmond, Ky., Ciera Paige Parrett of Richmond, Ky., Emery Maddison Parrett-Kyle of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Katrina Kyle of Lexington, Ky., one brother Ashton James Parrett-Kyle of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and one niece KashLynn Dawn Parrett of Richmond, Ky.. K.C. is also survived by his grandparents Carolyn Brewer of McKee, Ky. and Kenneth and Phyllis Brewer of McKee, Ky. and great grandmother Freda Sams also of McKee, Ky. and a host of extended family
K.C. was of the Baptist Faith.
Funeral services for Kenneth Charles “KC” Parrett 2:00 P.M. Saturday May 15, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Phillip Nunn officiating with burial in the Birch Lick Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
PALBEARERS: Todd Chadwell, Jacob Brewer, Logan Edwards, Lucas Edwards, Matthew Gilbert and Brad Smith.
HONORARY PALBEARERS: Louie Parrett, Gary Parrett, Orene Gabbard, Donnie Parrett, Darrell Parrett, Earl Sandlin, David Parrett, Neal Vanderbilt and Gerald McGraw.
