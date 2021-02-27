Kenneth Davenport was born August 21, 1960 in Lexington, Kentucky and departed this life Friday February 5, 2021 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky being 60 years of age. He was the son of the late Tip and Helen (Kirby) Davenport.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Mary Ellen (Payton) Davenport and by two children; Matthew Davenport and Heather of Berea, Ky. and Amanda Slone and Robert of Sand Gap, Ky. also by two brothers , Earnest Davenport and Nancy of Sand Gap, Ky. and Steve Davenport and Lisa of Fredericksburg, Indiana. Kenneth is also survived by two grandchildren: Lily Slone and Caleb Slone.
Kenneth was a member of the Sand Gap United Baptist Church, a volunteer fireman for the Sand Gap Fire Department and was a construction superintendent. He loved hunting and fishing, but most of all he loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Our loss is truly Heaven’s gain.
Funeral services for Kenneth Davenport is 2:00 P.M. Tuesday February 9, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Carpenter officiating with burial in the Combs Cemetery at Sand Gap, Ky. Pallbearers were David Kerby, Randall Kerby, Richard Douglas, Jason Davenport, Justin Davenport and Robert Slone. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
