Kenneth Dean Shepherd was born April 18, 1931 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Sunday June 13, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky being 90 years of age. He was the son of the late Andrew and Lena (Burns) Shepherd..
Kenneth married Doris Gabbard on November 18, 1955 and to this union was born two children, Ronnie (Wanda) Shepherd and Teresa (Glenn) Isaacs. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Christopher Shane Van Winkle, who preceded him in death, Brandon Shepherd, Bradley (Rose) Shepherd and Derrick Shepherd and by three great grandchildren, Evan, Drew & Ryan Shepherd. He is survived by the following siblings, Darrell (Oma) Shepherd of Berea, Bruce (Lorene) Shepherd of London and Donna Reese of Florida; by a host of nieces and nephews and by a special friend, Bonnie Wilson.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Gabbard Shepherd; grandson, Christopher Shane Van Winkle; sister, Doris Jean Morton and by two brothers, Rudolph Shepherd and Andrew Shepherd Jr.
Kenneth established Gray Hawk Building Supply in 1973 where he made many long friendships. He was also a member of the Gray Hawk Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Carroll de Forest, Bro. Everett VanZant and Bro. Ronald Rose officiating. Burial will follow in the Gabbard Cemetery. Pallbearers: Brandon, Bradley, Derrick, Kim, Dwayne & Delbert Shepherd, Scott & Doug Reese, Bennie Tupman and Bobby Tupman. HONORARY PALLBEARERS; Danny Cornelius, Danny Banks, Joe Madden, Lane Strunk, Ken Tillery, Jim Muncy and J.L. Burns.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
