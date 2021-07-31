Kenneth Kerby

Kenneth Earl Kerby was born on July 2, 1957 in London, KY and died on July 19, 2021 in London, KY being 64 years of age. He was the son of the late Chester & Pauline (Cody) Kerby.

   He is survived by his wife, of 44 years, Pauline (McCowan) Kerby and by three sons, Kenneth Bradley Kerby and Jonathan Earl Kerby both of Annville, and Patrick Sean (Marissa) Kerby of Corbin. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Jean Kerby Parrett and a brother, Douglas Kerby both of Annville.

   Besides his parents, his sister, Judy Kerby Ball preceded him in death.

   Kenneth - better known as Kenny – worked over 40 years for Institutional Distributors, Gordon Food Service and Laurel Grocery, before retiring. He was a lifelong resident of Annville.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Flinchum officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

