Kenneth G. McCulley was born July 7, 1951 in Hamilton, Ohio and departed this life Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, being 68 years of age. He was the son of the late Jack & Helen (Claypoole) McCulley.
He is survived by six children, Jason McCulley (Mariah Cunningham) of Warsaw, Margie McCulley of Colorado, Bernice McCulley of McKee, Elvis McCulley, Kenneth McCulley and Daivd McCulley all of Indiana. He is also survived by two sisters, Roseann Day of Cincinnati, OH and Wanda Arnett of Oneida.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was also preceded in death by his wife, Sharon (Brown) McCulley; and two brothers, Jackie McCulley and Danny McCulley.
Kenneth was a member of Bond Baptist Church.
Graveside service 3:00 PM Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Seven Pines Cemetery with Bro. Cody Powell officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
