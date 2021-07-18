Kenneth Rose of McKee was born February 20, 1946 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at his residence at the age of 75. He was the son of Alvin Rose and Thelma Isaacs Rose.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Reva “Dootsie” (Fox) Rose and by two sons, Ronald Fox and Kenneth James “K.J.” (Melissa) Fox all of McKee. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Justin Fox of Miami, FL, Jordan Fox of Fort Knox and Jasmine Fox of OH. He is also survived by two siblings, Burley (Susie) Rose of Sand Gap and Darlene (Dale) Payne of Clay City.
Private graveside services were held 1:00 PM Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the A.B. Rose Cemetery at Chestnut Flat. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
