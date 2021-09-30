A Pendleton County instructional assistant and a Bardstown City school bus driver and a head football coach are among the latest of 47 Kentucky K-12 school employees whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. The school employee group Kentucky 120 United issued a list last Friday (September 24, 2021) identifying at least forty-six (46) K-12 employees who have suffered COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.
These educator COVID-related deaths include: Johnson County Head Football Coach, a Driver at bus garage, FCPS, a Greenup health teacher/football coach, a Lee County instructional assistant, a Marshall Co Central Elementary
instructional assistant, an EKU professor, a Fort Knox High School Counselor, a Grant Co Transportation worker, a Grant Co Transportation worker, a Grant Co Transportation worker, a Trigg Co high school teacher, a Bell Co cafeteria cook, a Magoffin maintenance worker, a JCPS mental health counselor, a Carrol Co. High School teacher, a Nelson Co. Kindergarten Teacher, a FCPS middle school teacher, a FCPS central office employee, a Maysville Community Technical College Educator, a Lee Co daytime custodian, a JCPS football coach, a JCPS attendance clerk, a LaRue Co. Bus Driver, a Clinton Co. Custodian, a Letcher Co. Bus Monitor, a Rowan Co. Substitute Bus Driver, a Bell/Whitley Preschool Bus Monitor, a Middlesboro Cafeteria Worker, a Monroe Co. Teacher, a Monroe Co. Cafeteria cook, a Boone Co. School bus mechanic, a Bardstown School Custodian, a Mercer Co. Bus Monitor, a Caverna Ind. Teacher, a Warren Co Bus Driver, a Hopkins Co. Teacher, a Fulton Ind. Instructional Assistant, a Carter Co. Custodian, a Clark Co. Instructional Assistant/Coach, a Ohio Co. Bus Monitor, a Shelby Co. Teacher, a Lee Co. Counselor, a Monroe Co. Head Cook, a Jenkins Ind. Teacher, a Taylor Co. Bus Driver’s, a Pendleton Co. Instructional Assistant, and a Bardstown Bus Driver.
In addition, a 15 year old student in Fayette County recently suffered a COVID-19 related death. The Kentucky General Assembly in a recent special session made it more difficult for school districts to close to in-person learning this school year.
