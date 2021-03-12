KABC
The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches would like to congratulate the recipients of the 2021 KABC Region Player and Coach of the Year awards, as voted on by member coaches throughout the state. Player of the Year recipients are recognized as Mr. and Miss Basketball finalists by the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation. The finalists are voted upon by Media and Coaches across Kentucky, with the winners announced on April 18th, 2021.
2021 Boys Player of the Year.jpg
2021 Girls Player of the Year.jpg
2021 Boys Coach of the Year.jpg
2021 Girls Coach of the Year.jpg
 Each year, the KABC also names a Region Player of the Year Runner Up, those are in list format attached in the following pdf file.
Download PDF 2021 KABC Runners Up
 
