Vaccination rates across Kentucky’s 120 counties vary from as low as 23 percent to as high as 63 percent, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health officials have advocated for vaccinations to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky, especially after the highly transmissible Delta variant became the dominant version of coronavirus in the commonwealth. New case counts in Kentucky are higher than they’ve been in several months.
Over the past several weeks, Kentucky’s rate of cases per 100,000 people has reached the “red zone” in all 120 counties. The state measures average cases per 100,000 residents to determine incidence rate, which is used to measure severity of the virus’ spread.
The state provides vaccination options and resources at vaccine.ky.gov.
The data below is provided by the CDC and the state Department for Public Health
KENTUCKY’S 10 LEAST-VACCINATED COUNTIES
Spencer County: 22.9 percent of Spencer County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 26.6 percent of residents 12 and older, 27.6 percent of residents 18 and older and 40.4 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Spencer County has averaged 101.9 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state Department for Public Health.
Christian County: 25.5 percent of Christian County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 31.8 percent of residents 12 and older, 33.8 percent of residents 18 and older and 65.6 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Christian County has averaged 28.8 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state.
Jackson County: 25.7 percent of Jackson County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 30.3 percent of residents 12 and older, 32.2 percent of residents 18 and older and 50.6 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Jackson County has averaged 165.1 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to the state.
Lewis County: 25.8 percent of Lewis County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 30.1 percent of residents 12 and older, 32.2 percent of residents 18 and older and 50.6 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Lewis County has averaged 94.7 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state.
Elliott County: 25.9 percent of Elliott County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 29.3 percent of residents 12 and older, 30.8 percent of residents 18 and older and 39 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Elliott County has averaged 49.4 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state.
Ballard County: 26.6 percent of Ballard County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 30.6 percent of residents 12 and older, 33.2 percent of residents 18 and older and 50.4 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Ballard County has averaged 39.8 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state.
Casey County: 26.8 percent of Casey County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 31.6 percent of residents 12 and older, 34.1 percent of residents 18 and older and 53.5 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Casey County has averaged 85.8 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state.
Hart County: 27.4 percent of Hart County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 32.7 percent of residents 12 and older, 35.4 percent of residents 18 and older and 62.1 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Hart County has averaged 82.6 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state.
Knox County: 27.7 percent of Knox County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 32.6 percent of residents 12 and older, 35.1 percent of residents 18 and older and 54.6 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Knox County has averaged 131.6 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state.
Clinton County: 28 percent of Clinton County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 32.7 percent of residents 12 and older, 35.6 percent of residents 18 and older and 58.7 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Clinton County has averaged 58.7 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state.
Franklin County: 64 percent of residents in Franklin County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 74.1 percent of all residents 12 or older, 76.7 percent of everyone 18 or older and 99.9 percent of all residents 65 or older have been fully-vaccinated.
Franklin County has averaged 71.2 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.
Woodford County: 62.1 percent of residents in Woodford County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 72.3 percent of residents 12 and older, 74.5 percent of residents 18 and older and 89.7 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Woodford County has averaged 27.8 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.
Fayette County: 59 percent of residents in Fayette County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 68.6 percent of all residents 12 and older, 70.3 percent of all residents 18 and older and 90.4 percent of all residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Fayette County has averaged 64.7 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.
Boone County: 55.4 percent of residents in Boone County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 66.3 percent of all residents 12 and older, 69.7 percent of residents 18 and older and 91.5 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Boone County has averaged 38.9 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.
Campbell County: 55 percent of residents in Campbell County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 63.8 percent of all residents 12 or older, 65.5 percent of all residents 18 or older and 85.8 percent of residents 65 or older are fully vaccinated.
Campbell County has averaged 37.2 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.
Jefferson County: 55 percent of residents in Jefferson County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 64.5 percent of all residents 12 and older, 66.5 percent of residents 18 and older and 82.5 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Jefferson County has averaged 68.7 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.
Kenton County: 53 percent of residents in Kenton County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 62.9 percent of residents 12 or older, 65.7 percent of residents 18 or older and 89.5 percent of residents 65 or older are fully vaccinated.
Kenton County has averaged 39.4 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.
Scott County: 51.6 percent of residents in Scott County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 61.7 percent of residents 12 or older, 64 percent of residents 18 or older and 91.6 percent of residents 65 or older are fully vaccinated.
Scott County has averaged 43.4 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.
Oldham County: 49.7 percent of residents in Oldham County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 58.6 percent of residents 12 or older, 61.2 percent of residents 18 or older and 82 percent of residents 65 or older are fully vaccinated.
Oldham County has averaged 47 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.
Boyle County: 49.3 percent of residents in Boyle County are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 56.6 percent of residents 12 or older, 58.7 percent of residents 18 or older and 77.6 percent of residents 65 or older are fully vaccinated.
Boyle County has averaged 83.2 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state health department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.